Models walk the ramp for the first ever fashion show at COP28, showcasing trash-to-fashion creations, that are not only stunning pieces of work but are designed to be sustainable, keeping in tandem with the goal of promoting climate change and sustainable wear. Picture taken on 6th December, 2023. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert | Gulf News
Dubai: COP28 has created yet another history by hosting the first ever fashion show at a Conference of the Parties of UNFCCC.

Models walk the ramp for the first ever fashion show at COP28, showcasing trash-to-fashion creations, that are not only stunning pieces of work but are designed to be sustainable, keeping in tandem with the goal of promoting climate change and sustainable wear. Picture taken on 6th December, 2023. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The fashion show presented an eclectic mix of couture, cocktail, every day wear, traditional abayas and more. The models including people of determination walked a circular ramp staged at the Al Wasl plaza below the magnificent dome.

The show showcased not the usual trash-to-fashion creations but creations that are wearable and accessible by everyone.

Notable fashion designers came down to be part of this historic COP event with a common goal of climate change and sustainability for the fashion industry.

Gulf News spoke to Arthur Chipman, CEO – A2 GROUP and Executive Producer of LA Fashion who curated the fashion show for the night held on December 6, Wednesday.

Based in Los Angeles, Chipman flew down to Dubai to host the first ever COP fashion show.

“I am truly honoured for this and it was great working with a fantastic team. It has been an absolute privilege,” he told Gulf News.

The global fashion producer said the show saw a great mix of fashion for the night.

“It was great to see fashion designers committed to sustainability. They are people for whom sustainability is a way of life and a way of business. They made sustainability look luxury on par with big brands of the fashion industry. Their work fabrics spelled eco-conscious through and through.”

Celebrated Indian designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil, showcased their latest collection Indra.

In an interview to Gulf News, Nikhil said: “We are ecstatic to be showcasing our collection, Indra, on this prestigious global platform of the Sustainable Fashion Summit. In a time where climate change is a pressing area of concern, we are glad to be contributing to the cause through our creative endeavours of showcasing Indra.

"The silhouettes are reminiscent of the element of the serene water, which is also symbolic of the God of Rain Lord Indra and the splendid royalty that he is symbolic of.”

He added: “We showcased an exclusive runway presentation at the Sustainable fashion summit at COP28. We chose the name Indra for our presentation as the name resonates with reverence and urgency. Today we were presenting more than just a fashion – we made a heartfelt plea.”

Nikhil said: “We used colour pallets ivory and off-whites. We stayed close to natural fabrics like silk hand-woven cotton. The idea was to go back to nature and get to our roots.”

Other designers that took centre stage at the fashion summit were LVMH, Rami Kadi, & Gelareh Designs.

Renowned Lebanese-American designer Ramid Kadi, of Maison Rami KadiRami Kadi, was recently announced by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) as its Regional Goodwill Ambassador for sustainable fashion in West Asia. With a strong focus on responsible production, Rami Kadi is committed to promoting sustainability in the fashion industry. He has previously created a dress made entirely of plastic from the ocean, as well as used fabrics from previous collections, re-dyed them to create new collections.

Yello By Zein AlTawil Yello another sustainable designer showcased traditional Abayas made from biodegradable fabrics. The UAE-based designer uses renewable, sustainable and biodegradable fabrics such as CUPRO and EcoVero fabrics, while avoiding over-production.

