Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, a philanthropic foundation, is calling on government and private organisations to contribute to the UAE Water Aid (Suqia) campaign aiming to provide clear water to people in regions suffering from water scarcity and draught.

“We look for strengths within each human being. Providing clean water to people suffering from water scarcity is a challenge facing charity organisations worldwide,” His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on his Twitter account.

The Suqia campaign, which is launched every year in Ramadan, is now in its fifth year.

In June 2014, Shaikh Mohammad launched the UAE Suqia campaign to provide clean water to about five million people in regions suffering from water supply shortages and drought across the world.