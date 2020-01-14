Dark clouds over Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

It's raining in the UAE again. Light to moderate rainfall was reported in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorm and rainfall are expected in many parts of the UAE today. On Tuesday afternoon the National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert on their website indicating the regions that would receive rainfall and experience cloudy weather.

According to the alert: “[There is] a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds over coastal, northern and eastern areas from 1pm on Tuesday till 10am on Wednesday." According to the map include coastal and eastern parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman.

Weather alert issued by NCM on Tuesday Image Credit: The National Center of Meteorology, UAE

The NCM forecast also warned residents that strong winds can be expected. And, the sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching up to 9ft. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong winds and rough sea expected in the Arabian Gulf

On Monday, an NCM official told Gulf News: "We are also expecting to dispatch cloud seeding flights depending on cloud activity. Coastal, northern and eastern regions of the country are most likely to receive rainfall."