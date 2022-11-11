The winning categories included the Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award, which is the highest honour for an individual hospital that demonstrates excellence in five categories including health service quality, patient experience and workforce well-being, and the Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals, which recognises hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability.

As the most prestigious awards program to celebrate hospitals and health care institutions, the awards are recognised globally. A group of seasoned global health care experts who serve on the IHF’s judging panels evaluates entries according to the tightest criteria.

Prestigious awards

Dr Jorge Guzman, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “These prestigious awards recognise the work we do to provide the best care to our patients and reinforce the milestones we continue to achieve. They cement our drive to deliver premium, and sustainable complex medical care to our patients, and to be the best place to work for our caregivers. Our patient-first principle compels us to continuously seek to enhance operational effectiveness and treatment quality, helping us become the best hospital in the wider region. We take pride in supporting governmental programs, leading research projects, and providing the region with cutting-edge clinical solutions.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s main accomplishments also revolve around using energy in an astute, agile and future-focused manner, protecting water resources, reducing waste and maximising reuse, advancing health and well-being, maintaining a green environment, and building robust and flexible structures.

Non-portable water usage

Through its Sustainability Programme, the hospital has achieved considerable strides in increasing treated non-potable water usage, by a total of 70 per cent; reducing overall domestic water use by 32 per cent and reducing energy usage by 14 per cent through the ECMs implementation program. In addition, by 2021 it had reduced its total carbon footprint by 11.1 per cent, since 2017. Also, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recycled 21 per cent of non-clinical waste, with more than 14 categories of waste diverted from landfill.

Dr Guzman added: “We are equally thrilled to receive the Excellence Award for Green Hospitals. Alongside our determination to deliver world class quality of care, we are also committed to creating and operating workplaces that are healthier as well as have a low impact on the environment. The design of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the sustainable operational methodologies we are implementing support the health of patients, staff, and visitors while delivering a high level of occupant comfort, indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and water conservation. This has a positive influence on our natural environment, helping to protect our natural resources and further enhance the quality of life of our patients and caregivers.”

Sustainability programme

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s sustainability programme supports Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030s drive for sustainability. The United States Green Building Council has recognised Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as one of the first hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa to use a Greenhouse Gas tool in compliance with ISO 14064 Part 1, certified by the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard.