Dubai: Chinese expatriates in Dubai ushered in the Lunar New Year with a colourful gala performance at Dubai Parks and Resorts while Global Village lit its gates red and gold to welcome prosperity and Burj Khalifa has also announced a stunning new projection in honour of the Chinese New Year.

The event at Bollywood Parks’ Rajmahal Theater over the weekend was attended by over 600 guests, including senior UAE officials, diplomats from the Chinese Consulate, families and other nationals.

Organisers said guests were treated to a “visual feast featuring traditional and modern Chinese dancing, singing, recitation of poems, as well as the famous Peking Opera and Cheongsam fashion show.”

Performers from 5 to 65

Li Dongxia, president of UAE Chinese Cheongsam Association and director of the event told Gulf News that over 325 performers aged from 5 to 65 years old showcased their talents.

Li added: “It was the 8th session of the Chinese New Year gala performance in UAE and we had three major highlights. Firstly, it was the first time we organised the performance after the pandemic. The event has improved the confidence of the community. Secondly, we had 325 performers aged from 5 to 65 years old. Thirdly, there was an international team performance who joined us from UNESCO (UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation).”

“We prepared for about three months and all performers were energetic. It was a traditional but great way to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and also a nice channel to show and promote Chinese,” Li underlined.

Year of Tiger

One of the participants, Sui Yingying, told Gulf News: “Chinese New Year is one of the most important festivals for us. This year is the Year of Tiger, which means energy and power. The performers showed elegance and power. We are really happy to welcome Chinese Lunar New Year and wish everyone in the UAE good health and strong energy in the Year of Tiger.

Gift of gold at Global Village

Over at Global Village, visitors can win prizes while enjoying a multicultural celebration to welcome Year of the Tiger.

From Feb. 1-6, Global Village will open its red and gold lit gates to guests to symbolise good luck, fortune, wealth, prosperity and happiness for the Chinese New Year. Guests can enjoy special cultural activities and performances including fire breathers at Arabian Square Fountain as well as Traditional Chinese Dragon Dance and Lion Dance with drummers at Dragon Lake and on the Bridge of China in front of Chinese Pavilion.

There is also a giant, 6.7-metre tiger arch at the entrance Celebration Walk, which is adorned with Chinese lanterns and decorations. Moreover, there will be fireworks of red and gold February 4 and 5.

A beautiful Chinese pagoda decorated with evergreen lucky kumquat trees welcomes guests of all ages to play a traditional game of “Da Tuoluo” by spinning a wooden top using a special whip. Two players will compete in an effort to keep their top spinning the longest to be declared the winner. Each winner will be able to choose a lucky red envelope with gifts.

Light show at Burj Khalifa

The world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, will have a stunning new projection celebrating Chinese New Year from Tuesday, Feb. 1, until Friday, February 4.