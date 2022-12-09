Chinese expatriates in the UAE see their President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia as a strong boost to relations between China and the Gulf region.

Zhengang Tang, president of UAE China Culture and Education Association, and owner of one of the biggest Chinese travel agencies in the UAE, feels the visit indicates China’s positive response to the world.

"This visit will enhance collaboration between China and the Gulf region guided by the One Belt, One Road initiative. Collaboration in the field of energy and finance especially, will see new breakthroughs. This visit leads as a positive example for countries who are willing to establish peaceful and friendly relationships with neighbouring countries, which brings diverse communication and trade, and enables the people to benefit from the diversity. The Chinese business community in the UAE deeply feels the inclusiveness and positivity the Emirates extends towards it."

The 60-year-old industry veteran is of the opinion that the visit "illustrates China’s focus on steady development and further building the future".

Fuqiang Cheng, president of the Shanghai Chamber of Commerce and Association, and businessman in the hotel industry feels that the visit is extremely crucial.

"It has attracted broad attention in the Chinese business community in the UAE. It is a visit that has brought fruitful results. It sets another milestone in establishing a meaningful relationship between China and Saudi Arabia," said the 50-year-old UAE expat.

Tongtong Zhou, Oriental Wise Education Group CEO and Vice President of UAE China Culture and Education Association, echoed this sentiment.

"Since the establishment of foreign relationship between China and the Saudi Arabia, the past 26 years has witnessed steady growth of the relationship between the two nations. Since the first visit in 2016 to Saudi Arabia, President Xi chose the nation as his first stop during this year’s visit – this will open a new chapter of building a comprehensive, and strategic partnership between the two counties, which will in turn benefit the people in both countries."

The 40-year-old Dubai expatriate said that the regional summit will certainly further facilitate collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, energy, education, technology, information, and security.

"As one of the six member countries, the UAE will certainly see more collaboration with China. Being in the educational sector for over 10 years in the UAE, I believe President Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia will... bring great benefits to the people on both sides. This is a new step in collaboration between China and the GCC."

Zhixiang Chen, president of UAE China Peace and Unity Promotion Association, chairman of Gaoxiu International Investment Company Limited, and businessman in the building materials sector, said: "The visit has historical value. It will bring many fruitful outcomes. This is yet another milestone in the relationship between two countries. I look forward to the successful outcome of President Xi’s visit! Wishing a long-lasting relationship between China and the UAE!

"From the Silk Road over 2000 years ago, to the close ties of China and the UAE together in this new time, peace, collaboration, mutual benefits and win-win principles have always been the melody of trade exchange between the two countries. At present, China and countries in the Gulf region face similar historical opportunities. Trade activities will continue friendship between the two parties, promote further strategic collaboration and reach consensus on omnidirectional development. President Xi’s visit will open a broader prospect and will bring further enhancement in trade ties for the two countries.

"President Xi’s visit will certainly influence the Chinese business community in the UAE and other countries in the Gulf region. Meanwhile, it offers more opportunities for companies in both countries to connect and pair, create more trading activities, and ultimately facilitates economic collaborations and developments globally, " concluded the 45-year-old expatriate.

Feng Li, 52-year-old general manager of Yingtian China Business Center, director of Yingke and Shayan Legal Consulting, said: "The visit will further enhance collaboration in the field of economy and trade, investment, and security, between China and countries in the Gulf region. We as members of the Chinese business community in the UAE are very excited at President Xi’s visit. We hope more Chinese companies will invest in this region. We hope more Chinese companies will choose the UAE as their regional base and expand their businesses across the Middle East and Africa."

"For the Chinese community who live and conduct business in the UAE, President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia is a much-awaited event," said 36-year-old Dubai-based Mingtao Zhu. He is a general manager in the events and exhibition sector in the UAE.

"Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in the energy output globally. Through this visit, we hope the strategic relationship between China and the Gulf countries can be enhanced further. Not only partnership in energy, but also in culture, economy and trade at large will be further facilitated.

"The relationship between the Gulf region and China has seen tremendous growth in the past 10 years.

"As long-term residents who've been in the region for many years and who will continue our lives here for many more years to come, we can clearly see the region’s continuous effort in attracting Chinese people and development of its Chinese market.

"Member countries in the Gulf region responded positively to the One Belt, One Road initiative, and we are positive that this visit will take the trade development between the Gulf and China to a higher level. It will tighten the bond and promote more frequent exchanges between the two."

Zhu added that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia acts as a "powerful boost to the Chinese business community in the UAE". He envisions the visit to further encourage trade relations. "I believe that more and more Chinese people will look to the UAE market, the Saudi market and other member countries in the Gulf region."