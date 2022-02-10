Essentially, the word “discipline” means “a learning” or “to learn”. When you say, “I am disciplined,” it means you are always willing to learn. You are not stuck in some mode. Discipline is not just doing something in a particular way. If you constantly strive and are willing to learn how to do everything better, you are disciplined.

You cannot impose learning but you can force people to do certain things. However, you can only force people for a short period. Over a longer period, your life will go in trying to enforce it and their life will go in trying to dodge it.

In my own childhood, whatever my family tried to impose never worked. But what was brought in as a culture in the family did work, and benefited me immensely in many ways. It was just simple things, for example: Wherever we were, we always went back home for lunch and dinner. If one person didn’t come, the whole family would be waiting, so you could “not go” on time. This was not an imposition. An atmosphere was created where you had to be a part of it.

It was these little things that made all the difference. Simple things like the way you leave your bed when you get up in the morning and where you leave your coffee cup. No one ever yelled at us if we didn’t do these things, but my mother would sit and do it. In the house, it didn’t matter what, my mother would sweep the house twice, in the morning and evening, and mop the house once, even if the maid didn’t come. If only the maid was doing it and when she was not there my mother did not do it, we would have never thought of doing it because it would have been the maid’s work. But my mother was doing it without hesitation, and when you saw her doing it you had to pitch in and do it yourself.

Civilization has disseminated not through textbooks or preachers. It is essentially the way a family lives. Everything, from how you leave a bathroom to how you leave a dining table, these things were all set and it had to happen that way. Whether you participate or not, no one questioned you, but how long can you just simply be non-participatory? You cannot be. When everyone is doing it, you also become a part of it and do it.

If you bring yogic practices into a child’s life there is no way they cannot be disciplined. Practicing yoga brings discipline into life because you have to do certain things in a particular way, otherwise it does not work. The way yoga is taught is so meticulous that once you start doing it with that sense of meticulousness, there is no way you cannot be disciplined.