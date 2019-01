As per UAE regulations, all imported trees must be brought in sterile media free of pathogens and nematodes and should meet all quarantine requirements. The trees produced in Cottonwood are accordingly uprooted, washed of all soil from the root, and transferred into a 100 per cent sterile medium — cocopeat — so that they can take fresh root before they are brought into the UAE. When ready, they are transported in 40 foot reefer (air-conditioned) containers as required by local laws here.