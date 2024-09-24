Watch: UAE President meets US VP Kamala Harris Follow us

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US Vice President Kamala Harris met at the White House to discuss the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States. Taking place as part of the UAE President's official visit to the US, the talks reviewed the significant progress witnessed in bilateral relations in recent years, and explored opportunities for further collaboration in the economy, trade and investment, technology, energy, climate action and other fields.