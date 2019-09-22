The Burj Khalifa’s lounge spread over the 152nd, 153rd and 154th floors of the iconic tower has received a Guinness World Records certification as the ‘highest lounge in a building’. Simply called The Lounge, the dining and leisure concept, is located at the height of 585.36 metres allowing visitors to take in magnificent views of the city.
The Guinness certification is one of a few titles already held by the Burj Khalifa, including the ‘Tallest Building’ in the world, ‘Tallest man-made structure on land’,’ the ‘Highest outdoor observation deck’ for At the Top, Burj Khalifa Sky, the ‘Largest Light and Sound Show on a Single Building’, the ‘Largest LED-illuminated Façade’ and ‘Tallest LED-Illuminated Facade.’