Dubai,: A 42 year-old British expat in Dubai was one of two winners to claim a share of the second tier prize of Dh1,000,000 in Saturday night’s Mahzooz draw. A resident of the UAE for almost 16 years, Mimi (who does not want to give her full name) is going to use the prize to cement her future in the UAE.

“I may be from London, but I consider the UAE my home and I want to stay here the rest of my life. I feel very patriotic and grateful to live in such a wonderful country”, said Mimi. “I am extremely lucky and it’s a fantastic feeling. I’m just so thankful.”

Having taken part in the weekly draw since its inception, Mimi has continued to play each weekend while not on duty as an office manager. “Money doesn’t buy happiness, but I would say that money can bring comfort and some element of security to a person’s life. That is what it’s going to do for me and my family”, added Mimi.

When asked about the first thing Mimi will buy with her winnings, she immediately answered: “Prada Adidas Limited Edition trainers!”

