Control your own profits

Salaried employees earn a pre-set amount of money, irrespective of the company’s growth, progression and profit levels. However, a business owner earns as they deem fit, as much as they work, and as much as they invest and profit out of, thus managing their own salary.

Control your own hours

Employees work for fixed hours and legally require permission for holidays and time off. Business owners are their own bosses and work as much or as little as they want to, whenever and from wherever.

Control your own direction

Starting your own business requires ambition and the drive to succeed. There are no limitations on how you want to steer your own growth. You do not have to follow rules – you make your own. You implement your own practices, procedures, and policies which you believe will be the key to make your product/service sell. Your career advancement is in your own hands, and the liberating satisfaction of building something of your own is like no other. With your own business, you can be exactly who you want to be.

Have a job – AND your own business

Did you know that it is possible to start your own business in the UAE while working for an employer as well? Some may consider it risky to leave a long-term job to start a business from scratch. However, with SPC Free Zone you do not need an NOC from your current employer to begin a business venture of your own. You can own multiple businesses (with 100% ownership) along with your full-time or part-time job as there are no limitations. This minimises risk and opens another world of opportunities for you.

Support initiatives

According to the Ministry of Economy and its Fifty Economic Plan, the UAE will become the ‘Entrepreneurial Nation’ by 2031 and establish its position as one of the top 3 countries in the Global Entrepreneurship Index.

With a national agenda to support and spread the culture of entrepreneurship among future generations, as well as key government programmes and accelerators for start-ups in place, the golden visa scheme, and integrated business communities like free zones, it is now easier than ever to start your own business.

Why SPC Free Zone is right for you

It is a misconception that new business owners must do everything themselves when starting out. SPC Free Zone, helps you begin your entrepreneurial journey the right way by allocating the proper tools and resources. The extensive range of business support services serves as a one-stop-shop solution for all your requirements. SPC Free Zone does the work for you so you can focus your time, energy, and efforts on growing your new business, rather than worrying about the initial formalities and legalities. It is the fastest free zone, which means you can set up your business in just 45 minutes.

In an effort to be more accessible to entrepreneurs, SPC Free Zone now offers reduced prices and packages curated especially for your specific business needs.

Publishing package: 1-year license with 0 visas is Dh5,750 or 1-year license with 1 visa quota is Dh9,250

Standard package: 1-year license with 0 visas is Dh8,050 or 1-year license with 1 visa quota is Dh11,743

Entrepreneur All-Inclusive package: 1-year license with 2-year visa is Dh17,750. Includes: Trade License, MoA, Lease Agreement, Establishment Card, E-Channel, Share Certificate, VIP Medical Test and Emirates ID, up to 5 shareholders, and a choice of up to 3 business activities