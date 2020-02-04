Nadal Shanwar and his wife win Dh12 million at the Big Ticket draw Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Nidal Shanwar, a Syrian dentist based in the UAE, just won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi on February 3.

And he is grateful.

“I am very grateful for the win. It means a lot to me. I have a debt of around Dh1 million and this will be met with part of my winning amount,” he tells Gulf News in a phone interview.

The 46-year-old doctor who has been an Al Ain resident for the past 16 years runs a private clinic along with his partner. “I also want to expand my clinic which I run with a partner in Al Ain. Part of the winning money will go towards this,” he adds.

Shanwar’s winning ticket number was 216317. It was picked up in the Dream 12 million series 212. The ticket was picked by Mohammed Hassan, a Pakistani expat in Sharjah, who won the Dh20 million jackpot in last month's draw (January 3, 2020).

Speaking to Gulf News, the winner’s wife was also effusive. She said a portion of the money will go towards helping their families back home in Syria. “We have been blessed and hope to put this money to good use,” she said.