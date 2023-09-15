Abu Dhabi: Throughout the month of September, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw is giving four customers the chance to walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Among this week’s lucky winners are two drivers, a retired bank manager and a technician.

Tadavarti Anjaneyulu, First Weekly e-Draw Winner for Week 1

A 61-year-old retired bank manager and father to a 31-year-old son started purchasing Big Ticket recently after hearing about it in the news,” said the sole winner of AED100,000 when he received the call.

“I am so happy for my win. I started purchasing Big Ticket recently, and I select my tickets with my lucky numbers. This time I selected a ticket that has the number 11 as I felt it’s a good number for me.” When asked about his plans, Tadavarti said, “I will save this cash prize to buy my dream house.”

Pramod Sasidharan Nair, Second Weekly e-Draw Winner for Week 1

A 39-year-old father of two daughters, aged 7 and 4, who lives in Saudi Arabia, has been purchasing tickets every month for the past four years with his four colleagues, said Promod. “I didn’t expect to win. We’ve been dreaming about this, and it happened. This ticket brought us luck; I chose it with my lucky number ‘5.’ Once I received the call and checked my name on the Big Ticket website, I called my wife to share the good news with her. She was very happy. “When asked about his plans, he said, “I am planning to buy a car for my wife in India. I would also like to advise everyone to buy a Big Ticket; it’s a great platform to try your luck. You might win a good amount that could change your life and secure your future,” said Promod.

Naresh Kumar, Third Weekly e-Draw Winner for Week 1

A 45-year-old from Hyderabad, who has been living in Muscat for the past 10 years and works as a driver for a private company, has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past 4 years in a group of 10 people, including colleagues and friends,” said Naresh when he received the surprise call from the Big Ticket representatives. “A lot of things come to my mind. I am happy; I am surprised; different emotions.”

When asked about his plans, he said, “I will share my prize with my group, and for my cash portion, I will save it and do business in India. My message to everyone: don’t lose hope. Insha’Allah, one day you will win.’’

Noor Mahamed, Fourth Weekly e-Draw Winner for Week 1

A 56-year-old from India, who has been living in Dubai since 1984 and works as a driver in a private company, started purchasing Big Ticket this year along with six of his colleagues. Noor was thrilled when he received the surprise call from the Big Ticket representatives, saying, ‘’I am very happy, thank you Big Ticket; now I will be able to pay off my credit card debt and buy gold for my daughters and wife.’’

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the month of September are automatically entered into weekly electronic draws that will see four winners walk away with Dh100k every week. Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the AED 15 million grand prize on 3rd October 2023. Fans of Big Ticket have until September 30, to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Big Ticket’s official social media platforms and website.

4 x Dh100,000 prizes every week for the Big Ticket e-draw:

Week 2: Buy during 11th - 17th September. Draw Date on 18th September (Monday)

Week 3: Buy during 18th – 24th September. Draw Date on 25th September (Monday)

Week 4: Buy during 25th – 30th September. Draw Date on 1st October (Sunday)

*All Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

About Big Ticket:

Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

What started out as an AED 1 Million grand prize has increased over the years and now we are very proud to be giving away grand prizes of up to AED 35 Million. In 31 years, we have already given away millions of cash prizes and luxury cars.

We are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER, and now hold every monthly live show outdoors on the 3rd of the month. With every Big Ticket, we take you one step closer to your Dreams.