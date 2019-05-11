Dubai: The Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs made 87 seizures of marijuana oil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to seven in 2018. The department made 36 seizures in total in 2018.

“It is a huge increase in seizures for this illegal substance. We need to work together with all relevant departments in the country to fight the smuggling of narcotics, especially marijuana oil which is used in e-cigarettes and vape pens,” Ebrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department, said. “Raising awareness around the hazards and bad effects of narcotics is very important, especially among young people.”

Al Kamali said all measures are being taken to prevent the smuggling of marijuana oil through Dubai airports.

“Our inspection officers have a very high level of training and skill which enables them to detect these substances efficiently, with the help of highly advanced devices. This is part of our vision of protecting society from the hazards of these dangerous substances.”