Al Ansari Exchange Summer Promotion Winners Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Abdullah Al Arafat Mohammed Mohsin from Bangladesh sent Dh261 to his home country and ended up winning Dh1 million.

Abdullah's name was picked during the grand draw, as part of the annual “Al Ansari Exchange Rewards Summer" promotion, held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai. Other winners included Khaldun Homidan from Jordan, who won a brand-new BMW X1 2019; Abdul Hakeem and Seevayi Mustafa, both from India, who a kilo of gold each. Eight other lucky winners took home a cash prize of Dh10,000 each.

Al Ansari Exchange Summer Promo winners Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and money transfer firm, said that this year’s grand prize winner qualified for the promotion after transferring Dh261 to his home country through a branch in Naief in Dubai. Abdullah, who works as a mobile sales representative, has been living in Dubai for last nine years.

According to a press statement, Abdullah said, “I am extremely thrilled and overjoyed to be the promotion’s sixth millionaire. The cash prize would definitely allow me to help my family back home have a better life and achieve our long-time dreams and aspirations. It would not have been possible without this opportunity. I would like to extend my deep gratitude and appreciation to Al Ansari Exchange for this life-changing experience.”