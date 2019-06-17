Dubai: Mohammad Mahtabur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Al Haramain Group of Companies, has become the first Bangladeshi expatriate to receive the Gold Card residency visa in the UAE on Sunday.

Rahman, 61, is a Dubai-based businessman and involved in a broad range of business and trade ventures around the world.

The Gold Card was awarded to Rahman and all his family members on June 16 at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’ headquarters in Dubai.

Speaking to Gulf News, Rahman said: “I am greatly humbled, proud and honoured to receive this Gold Card, and I sincerely thank the visionary leaders of the UAE. Now, more than ever, I remain committed to contribute my best to the success of the UAE, and will continue to support the dream and ambitions of the great leaders of this great nation.”

Rahman, who has been living in the UAE for over 40 years, said, “I and my family’s visas are stamped on my passport for 10 years and it is valid until 2029, which is renewable,” he said.

Expatriates investing at least Dh10 million qualify for a 10-year visas, while entrepreneurs and special talents can get a five-year residency.

The first recipients of these visas were announced last month and include 6,800 expatriates from over 70 countries with combined investments in the UAE totalling Dh100 billion.

The recognition comes as double celebration for the company as the Al Haramain Group celebrates currently 38 years of its presence in the UAE and his group also owns Al Haramain Perfumes, Al Haramain Tea Company Limited and Al Haramain Hospital Private Limited.

“The Gold Card is an honour for me and my country, Bangladesh. This will encourage us to invest more in the UAE economy. We are grateful to the leadership and people of the UAE for allowing us great economic opportunity and honour.”