We have always believed in the idea of giving back to society, and you’ll find this thought as a uniting factor among all our team members. The ongoing health crisis has today turned into a financial and social crisis, and as a responsible corporate we want to stand by those who need our help the most. Food is a human being’s most basic need, and through the food-for-all campaign we want to help those displaced by the crisis to continue living with dignity. We are coordinating our efforts by associating with various welfare organisations to ensure that food kits reach their intended destination and benefit those in need, irrespective of their nationality.”