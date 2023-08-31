For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: I have been working in a private company for five years. Four months ago, the company asked me to take leave without pay due to financial problems the company is going through, according to the manager. If I refuse, my contract will be terminated.

Currently, I work illegally for a company.

My question is what is the appropriate action to take against my company that I am under their sponsorship? And if I file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour, will I be considered resigned from work? Do I have the right to claim the salaries for the leave period without pay? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

Unpaid leave is an acceptable act by Labour Law as per Article 33 which give the worker the right to have an unpaid leave after obtaining the approval of the employer. If the employee signed the document related to that unpaid leave, then the employer has the right not to pay the employee any salary within the leave period.