An employee who worked 6 years at a private company, signed waiver for end-of-service benefits and was terminated without notice, seeks legal advice.

Question:

A questioner asks: I have been working in a private company for 6 years. Last year, I signed a waiver of my right regarding the end-of-service benefits, and currently my employer has terminated my services and has not allowed me to work during the notice period. My question is: What is the position of the law regarding the waiver agreement that I signed with my employer? Also in the employment contract, it is stated that I cannot work for a competitor. Does this condition apply to me, considering that the employer is the one who dismissed me? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

Regarding the waiver of your rights, it is considered null and void because it is contradicting with the provisions of the Labour Law No. 33 of 2021, as per its Article 65 clause 3: “Each provision contradicting the provisions hereof, even if it was existing prior to its enforcement, shall be deemed null and void, unless it is more beneficial to the worker. Each discharge, reconciliation or waiver of the rights arising for the worker hereunder shall be null and void if it violates its provisions”. Which means that you are still entitled to your end-of-service rights and you have to file a suitcase in the event that the employer refuses to settle amicably.