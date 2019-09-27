Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: T-Serai, an art installation highlighting humanitarian causes including refugees, climate change and textile over production, arrived at the Sharjah Museum for Islamic Civilisation (SMIC) on Wednesday and will be exhibited until December 7.

The four-metre-high “portable palace” is made of modular tapestries using recycled clothes sewn in a reserve applique technique. It is aimed at addressing the cultural, educational, and emotional needs of refugees, while raising awareness about the social and environmental cost of people’s consumer lifestyle. The installation was conceived by the artist and architectural historian Azra Aksamija.

Parallel productions of T-serai tapestries will later take place at Al Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan.