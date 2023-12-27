Dubai: The recently-concluded the 33rd Arab Scouts Camp in the UAE witnessed an extraordinary celebration that brought together young scouts from across 19 Arab delegations. With a vibrant atmosphere and a strong sense of camaraderie, the event showcased the spirit of scouting and its positive impact on the youth held at the Al Marmoum Reserve in Dubai.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Arab Scout Camp saw the involvement of more than 1,500 participants.

It has been a long-standing tradition for scouts to come together, learn new skills, and foster lifelong friendships. Scouting plays a vital role in the UAE, instilling values of leadership, resilience, and community engagement among its participants.

Activities

In cooperation with the Arab Scout Organisation and within the framework of the Emirates Scout Association (ESA), the celebration during the camp was a spectacle to behold. Young participants showcased their talents through captivating performances, including traditional dances, inspiring speeches, and engaging skits. The campsite was adorned with colourful decorations, reflecting the vibrant diversity of the participating youth.

On this occasion, Khalil Rahma, Secretary-General of the Emirates Scout Association and the Camp’s General Leader, said: “Young scouts have showcased their dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm throughout the 33 Arab scout camp. It was inspiring to see how they embodied the values of scouting and made a positive impact on everyone around them. Their energy and spirit truly made the camp a memorable experience for all”.

The celebration not only provided a platform for young scouts to showcase their talents, but also reinforced the core values, and instilled a sense of unity, teamwork, and respect among the participants, fostering personal growth and character development.

Young volunteers

The camp, which was held under the theme “Scouting a Sustainable Approach”, established the Arab Support Team (AST) which consists of a media committee led by Sameh Mshaly, who oversaw the development and progress of young volunteers from across all of the participating Arab countries.

Nour Hazzaa, Video Editor Lead of the Arab Scout Camp and a volunteer, described the celebration as a transformative experience.

“Being part of the scout celebration was incredible. The Arab Scout Camp is a golden opportunity for young peacebuilders to come together and inspire others to play a leadership role to become active citizens in their communities. It was a celebration of our shared values and a reminder of the positive impact we can have on our communities.”

“Scouting’s mission is to contribute to the education of young people through a value system. We are building a better world where people are self-fulfilled as individuals and play a constructive role in society,” Hazzaa added.

Volunteerism, culture of tolerance

The UAE’s dedication to promoting a culture of tolerance and volunteerism extends beyond its borders. The country actively participates in humanitarian and peacekeeping missions, working with international organisations to support communities in need around the world.

The Arab Scouts Camp emphasises team work and understanding, and serves as a shining example of the UAE’s commitment to nurturing these values. Image Credit: Supplied

The Arab Scout Camp, with its emphasis on collaboration and understanding, serves as a shining example of the UAE’s commitment to nurturing these values.