Sharjah: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is unable to attend Sharjah International Book Fair due to health issues, it was announced late on Tuesday.

A statement from the book fair’s management said that the 77-year-old Bollywood star was “unable to fulfil his scheduled attendance at the book fair on October 30 at 5pm, owing to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel.”

The statement added that Bachchan has been receiving frequent medical attention over the past few months, and was hospitalised earlier this month.

“Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them,” added the statement.

Indian media reported that the megastar was hospitalised recently for a liver-related ailment. On October 18, he was discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

A day later he slammed the media for publishing speculative reports about his health condition.

“Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation.. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right..its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality.. respect and give required understanding to this… all is not in the world of sale,” he wrote in a blog.

“This world this universe of today the most recorded and vision documented era shall ever be remembered by the cataloging of all that transpires within and without .. the act is lauded and given applause..but… in the presence of such a vast record among the billions..about which shall be filed for posterity as the truth..as that of fact..it shall never be known, for there shall be a billion versions opinions and thoughts for debate..