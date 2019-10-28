173 authors, and 2,000 publishers from 81 countries at 11-day event

Sharjah: The much-anticipated new edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2019 will start on Wednesday with the participation of 2,000 publishers from 81 countries at Sharjah Expo Centre.

To be held from October 30 to November 9, SIBF 2019 brings together 173 authors from 68 Arab and foreign countries who will lead 987 activities presenting scientific, knowledge and literary themes.

In celebration of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 title, the book fair has assumed its theme, ‘Open Books. Open Minds’.

By doing so, fair organiser, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), highlights the emirate’s role in promoting books as the cornerstone of humankind’s true advancement.

International Guests

The 38th edition of SIBF, which celebrates the Republic of Mexico as a Guest of Honour, will bring together a host of Arab and international guests and celebrities including America’s most-loved host, Steve Harvey; Orhan Pamuk, the first Turkish novelist to win the 2006 Nobel Prize for Literature; and the leadership guru, Robin Sharma.

The international guest list includes Elisabetta Dami, a bestselling children’s author from Italy; Bernice L. McFadden, the American author of 10 critically acclaimed novels including the award-winning ‘The Book of Harlan’.

From India, there will be poet and bestselling author Anita Nair; actor Gulshan Grover, and Jeet Thayil, an award-winning poet, novelist and musician whose first novel ‘Narcopolis’ was shortlisted for the 2012 Man Booker Prize for Fiction.

The Arab guest list includes Wasini Al Araj; Ahlam Mosteghanemi, Ahmed Murad; and Omani author Jokha Alharthi, the first Arabic-language writer to win the prestigious Booker International Prize, to name a few.

The 11-day SIBF 2019 cultural programme will feature 987 events ranging from book discussions and signings, theatre, social media events, kids and cookery activities, and more, in addition to plays, magic shows, and comics-based activities.

Other highlights of SIBF this year:

Kids Activities: 409 activities led by 28 guests from 13 Arab and foreign countries

Theatre Performances, 3D printing, Mechatronics Laboratory, and conceptual photography

Comics Station which will host 66 activities led by 5 guests from four countries

Social Media Station and Book Signing Corner

Cookery Corner with 16 Arab and international chefs from 9 countries

Sharjah International Library Conference from November 6 – 7

New Platforms: The Diversity Hub and The Design Thinking Platform