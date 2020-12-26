Ajman: The Amina Hospital Half Marathon Second Edition, which covered a challenging route in Al Zorah Marina, Ajman, was held on Friday at 6:00am.
The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department. Mohamed Al Omari, COO of Anglo Arabian Healthcare Group and Saud Al Jasmi, Head of Events at ATDD presided over the awards ceremony.
This half marathon, which was organised following the success of previous races and their positive impact on tourism in Ajman, is in line with ATDD’s strategy to introduce new activities and events and enhance the diversity of Ajman’s tourism offerings for visitors.
A total of 600 professionals, amateur athletes, including children of all ages and nationalities from different countries in the region participated in the event.
All races were hosted with precautionary and safety measures in place including temperature checks for all participants limiting the number of participants and ensuring social distancing with the help of Amina Hospital Team and Government Ajman Police.