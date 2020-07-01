UPS captain was unreachable because it was still the early hours in US

Dubai: An American national has won the latest Dubai Duty Free Millenium draw and he has no clue about it.

This is because the DDF draw announcement has only just come in and it’s still the early hours of the morning in the US. “He is probably asleep,” a DDF spokesperson said.

Nevertheless, one US-based UPS Airline captain will wake up a million dollars richer.

DDF’s lucky winner Keith Andrew Hansen hails from Kirkland, Washington and his life changing moment happened on Wednesday, July 1 at the Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Hansen’s winning ticket number 2545 was picked from the Millennium Millionaire Series 333 on Wednesday. Hansen is said to have purchased his ticket in Dubai on June 14.

“Hansen is unavailable for immediate comment, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth,” a DDF organiser said.

Hansen is the ninth American national to win a million dollars since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Other winners

Czech national Sara Angelina Mroue, 33 from Prague won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic). Her winning ticket number 0087 was picked in the Series 1754 which she bought online in May.

Mroue, currently living in London was delighted to know that her lucky number “87”, which is her birth year ‘1987’, made her win a luxury car.

“I can’t believe it, this is like the best news ever! I never won anything this big in my whole life, I’m excited to go back to Prague and share this good news to my family.”

Indian expat Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, 33, an electrician based in Sharjah won an Aprilla Shiver 900 (Hi Tech Silver). His winning ticket 0887 was picked from Series 413.