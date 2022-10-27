Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the flagship fitness initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today announced partnerships with world-leading health and fitness platforms Fitbit, Fitze, STEPPI, Count’d, Core Direction, Les Mills, McGregor FAST, Runkeeper, Technogym, ENHAPP, and Hygear for the sixth edition of the annual fitness movement running from October 29 to November 27.

This year DFC is offering an array of apps for both individuals and business, which offers a unique mix of fun and fitness, and motivates participants through a series of challenges to complete their 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days, and exchange their daily steps for exclusive offers, unbeatable prizes and experiences from some of Dubai’s biggest brands.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Technology plays an important role in helping people stay motivated and track progress as we collectively focus on 30 minutes of physical activity for 30 days during DFC. Smart digital platforms such as Fitze, STEPPI, Fitbit Premium, McGregor FAST, Core Direction, Technogym and ENHAPP are the ideal partners to help us all commit to a fitter future. The platforms are easy to use and compatible with most major wearable brands. They offer great services, including daily workout sessions, personalised training plans, individual and group challenges, and many more, all with fun twists and exclusive rewards. We are looking forward to working with these innovative digital platforms to help everyone embrace a more active lifestyle and grow the reputation of Dubai as one of the most active cities in the world and a great place to live, work and visit.”

Des Power, Vice-President and Managing Director of Fitbit International at Google, said “We are pleased to partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge for yet another year to encourage residents to get moving regularly. Just 30 minutes of physical activity a day can help to lower stress and risk of cardiovascular disease, improve your mood, boost your immune system, and a whole host of other wellness benefits – both physical and mental[1]. In this spirit, we look forward to hosting visitors at Kite Beach Fitness Village for a series of workouts designed to empower visitors on their health and wellness journey.”

Below is an overview of these world-leading health and fitness platforms:

Fitbit

Fitbit, now a part of Google family, is one of the world’s leading apps for health and fitness. With Fitbit Premium, there’s always something new to do. You can use the ever-growing collection of high and low impact workouts and get the right recommendations at the right time to help you reach your next level. Fitbit is offering new users a free 90-day trial to premium and unlock access to customised programmes, personal insights, advanced sleep tools and thousands of unique workouts.

Fitze

The UAE-based fitness rewards app is helping organizations motivate their employees to achieve their fitness goals by offering friendly competitions during DFC. It is very simple. Companies can enroll their staff into Fitze Inter Corporate Steps Challenge, which involves employees recording their steps and activities on leaderboards and winning over Dh100,000 worth of rewards. In addition, Fitze is offering organisations discounted rates from just Dh10 per employee. Those who participate and meet their daily goals will automatically enter Rewards Draws for a chance to win international trips, hotel stays, dinner vouchers, electronics and more.

ENHAPP

This DFC, the digital health and wellness platform is offering organisations an exclusive 30-day package, which includes daily 30-minute workout sessions including Zumba, Pilates, Bollywood dance workouts, yoga, HIIT, cardio, and more. ENHAPP also provides weekly webinars on healthy lifestyle choices by certified professionals. And most importantly, ENHAPP can help engage employees with an emotional fitness programme that includes guided meditation activities.

STEPPI

The home-grown health and fitness app allows organisations to build their own private company challenges this DFC. Users can set dynamic activity targets and choose from steps or active minutes activity goals.

Organisations who sign up during the promotional period receive a 30 per cent discount on a 6-week DFC program, which includes an account management, challenge tool kit, live support, communications plan, and post-event reporting.

STEPPI public challenges this year are all about giving back. User’s steps are converted into donations worth more than Dh2 million towards the reach campaign and Beat Diabetes Initiative.

Technogym

Technogym, a global leader in fitness and wellness solutions, is an official content provider for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, thanks to the Technogym App. The App is easily accessible from any smartphone device. Users can access more than 600 sessions from highly experienced trainers and personalized training plans to guide their fitness journey and keep them motivated – with new sessions added every week. The Technogym app is offering a 60-day free trial of Technogym Plus during DFC.

Count’d

The new home-grown meal planning and fitness tracking app is working with healthy restaurants and kitchens across Dubai to allow users to order from dozens of tasty and nutritious meals – with all their nutrients and calorie counts tracked, making it super simple to plan meals and eat healthily. For the duration of DFC, the platform is offering a 15 per cent discount on Count’d meal plans.

Core Direction

During DFC, organisations can avail a 25 per cent discount on Core Direction’s corporate wellness solution using code “DFC 2022”. The technology provides seamless onboarding of employees through a backend management portal with full wellbeing analytics, challenge creation and leaderboards. Employees can connect phones or smart watches for heart rate & step points, log activity to a wellness diary, motivate one another with calendar sharing, browse a wellness video library for wellness on-demand or browse a variety of free & discounted activities at more than 100 sport, fitness, wellness and hotel locations across Dubai.

LES MILLS

Enjoy access to 1,500 online workouts – including iconic classes like BODYPUMP, BODYATTACK and BODYBALANCE. Les Miles workouts are suitable for all levels - from beginner to expert level. This year DFC participants can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Les Mills+, with unlimited access to its hundreds of fitness classes.

Runkeeper

Runkeeper by ASICS has the tools you need to become a stronger runner, regardless of your fitness and running level. The app offers DFC participants two months free trial, as it helps you set your running goals, train for them with customised training plans and track your runs and progress along the way. And remember: “practice makes progress”

Use code DFC30X30 to avail your two month free access to the premium package (T&C apply).

McGregor FAST

Follow Conor McGregor’s revolutionary fitness program and get in the best shape of your life with McGregor FAST. Shatter your goals with curated, purpose-driven programs or select from a constantly refreshed selection of workouts that will transform your endurance, strength, and power, no matter what you’re training for. A special offer for Dubai Fitness Challenge participants offers 70% off an annual membership to McGregor FAST.

Hygear

HYGEAR is an app developed by a team of world class personal trainers. Each workout is designed according to the latest research and trends in the fitness industry. The app offers a huge variety of fitness videos suitable for all levels, with customisable programming available for users with special health and fitness needs.

Hygear’s smart technology tracks all the necessities needed to improve your fitness journey and align with your goals and keeps track of your performance over time to show you real time results. Hygear is also offering 25 percent off for corporate sign ups.