Al Ain: Since its establishment in 1968, Al Ain Zoo has stood as a proud guardian of a diverse range of wild plants, including a remarkable collection of perennial trees. These magnificent trees have been meticulously nurtured and conserved through the zoo’s extensive efforts.

The zoo has not only ensured their survival by relocating them during new projects but has also propagated and recycled them, harnessing the full potential of their various components.

At the heart of the zoo’s commitment to preserving local flora are three iconic perennial tree species -- Sidr, Samar, and Ghaf. With their majestic presence and far-reaching branches, these trees captivate visitors, evoking a sense of awe and admiration. Scattered across different areas of the zoo and the Al Ain Safari, approximately 100 of these remarkable trees create an enchanting tapestry of natural beauty.

Reflecting on the continuous preservation and care of these perennial trees for over five decades, Engineer Aisha Saif Al Hamidi, Unit Head of Landscape at Al Ain Zoo, commented, “Our perennial trees receive regular maintenance, including pruning when necessary. Some trees have been professionally relocated to accommodate construction projects, ensuring their survival through the use of advanced irrigation systems during the relocation process.”

The Zoo also focuses on propagating the trees, collecting seeds from these perennial trees and storing them in a dedicated seed bank. These seeds are carefully propagated as needed, ensuring the perpetuation of these precious species. Additionally, the zoo is committed to protecting the trees, with removal and transportation only occurring if necessary. The trees play a crucial role in beautifying green spaces within the zoo, while also providing an assortment of browse for the animals, including Sidr branches, Ghaf, and other plants. Furthermore, the trees yield dates fruits, showcasing their multifaceted contributions to the ecosystem. Moreover, the horticulture team utilizes mulch in landscaping, enhancing the aesthetics and environmental quality of the zoo’s various areas.

Al Ain Zoo takes immense pride in its nursery named “Al Ghafa” to pay homage to the historical and cultural significance of the Ghaf tree in the UAE. This iconic tree received special attention from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who rightfully designated it as the National Tree of the UAE.