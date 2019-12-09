Ajman University Chancellor Dr Karim Seghir and Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, at the MoU signing ceremony to offer 30 per cent discount to deserving students. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman University (AU), as part of its social responsibility and dedication to vulnerable segments of the society, is to offer a 30% discount on tuition fees for the students of low-income families.

The destitute students registered with the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation shall avail the discount announced as per a memorandum of understanding inked by the two parties.

AU Chancellor Dr Karim Seghir said the move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University.

“He always urges full support to students in need to resume their study so that they can be part of the bright future of the emirate.”

“We have launched several initiatives, mainly Thamer Fund Educational Support and Solidarity, and offered many scholarships for the same reason,” he added.

Sheikha Azza bint Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation, said they give a special attention to Emirati students. “The agreement is part of the Foundation’s effort to boost cooperation with Ajman University for the benefit of financially-challenged students.”

The discount spans the colleges of Law, Mass Communication, Humanities and Science, Business Administration, Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Engineering and Information Technology, as well as Architecture, Art and Design.

Eligible students shall avail the discount on tuition fees all years of study, yet in accordance with AU rules and regulations, he added.