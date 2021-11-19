ABU DHABI: Large crowds lined up on the first day of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba to enjoy an exciting line-up of activities and performances that entertain the whole family. The festival, which kicked off its activities yesterday, will run daily until April 1.
The festival’s activities coincide with the Golden Jubilee of the federation’s founding and a special ‘Year of 50’ zone has been set up. Visitors to the festival were amazed by the unique drones show.
In addition to the brilliant fireworks that will lit up the skies around Al Wathba every Friday evening, at 10pm throughout the festival’s run, the Emirates Fountain show expertly blends colourful water action with laser light shows and fire, all set to dynamic music.
Visitors also enjoyed the military marching band playing traditional music roaming around the festival pavilions, along with international civilisation traditions and folklore shows of the 21 participating countries, and the Miracle Garden, the illuminated Glow Garden, a robot show and other interactive entertainment activities.