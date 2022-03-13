Abu Dhabi: The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has ordered the arrest of those involved in the riots after the football match in Abu Dhabi yesterday between Al Wahda FC and Al Ain FC.
The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution confirmed that it will respond firmly and strongly, and will follow the legal procedures against individuals responsible for triggering riots or breaking the law. It also emphasised the need for club fans to maintain a spirit of friendly competition, and to avoid endangering the lives and safety of others.
The authority also recalled that the law in the UAE provides protection to all individuals, and establishes strict penalties violators in order to ensure the security and safety of members of society.