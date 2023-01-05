Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to enter roads carefully in order to reduce the risk of traffic accidents.
In a video clip, the authority shared five tips to guide motorists when they drive onto a road from a side street.
-Always slow down when approaching a junction.
-Make sure to turn on your indicator lights to signal which direction you are turning.
-Yield to traffic on the road you want to enter.
-Before merging with traffic, ensure that the road is free and clear of vehicles.
-If there is a vehicle ahead of you, wait until it has merged with the traffic. Then check again to ensure the road is clear before entering the road and merging with traffic.