The facility, run by Tadweer in partnership with the private sector, aims to ensure the safe disposal of used tyres to avoid public health and environmental risks. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: An expanded used-tyre recycling facility has opened in Abu Dhabi with the capacity to process 100,000 tonnes of used tyres every year, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has announced.

The facility, run in partnership with the private sector, aims to ensure the safe disposal of used tyres to avoid public health and environmental risks. Tadweer has contracted with Tarheel Collecting Wastes LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based firm in waste management and environment services.

Capacity

Under its partnership with Tadweer, Tarheel collects and cleans used tyres prior to their recycling and treatment at the dedicated facility. With a capacity to treat 70,000 tonnes of used tyres annually, the facility has recycled nearly 17,000 tonnes of tyres since the beginning of 2020 until the end of its third quarter. Now, in collaboration with its Italian partner, Tarheel has set up the new integrated automated plant that has helped increased total facility capacity to 100,000 tonnes annually.

Environmental safety

In the expanded recycling facility, Tadweer seeks to significantly reduce the health and environmental risks associated with burning tyres, which can cause serious damage to water, soil, air and public health and can lead to diseases such as asthma, cancer, allergies etc. Tyre burning can also have adverse effects on the planet by contributing to global warming, which has emerged as one of the most important environmental issues in recent years.

The disposal of used tyres in landfills causes serious effects on the environment as the rubber can take up to 1,000 years to decompose due to its high sulphur content. This has prompted countries across the world to ban scrap tyre from landfills, with the European Union has issued legislations that include a complete ban on the landfill disposal of tyres to protect public health and environment.

Benefits of recycling

Recycling of scrap tyres, on the other hand, provides an excellent opportunity to use them as an alternative fuel in cement manufacturing. Scrap tyres are used in cement kilns where they are burnt at high gas temperatures of 1,000-1,200 degrees Celsius, resulting in instantaneous, complete and smokeless tyre combustion.

Fuel production

Tyre-derived fuel (TDF) is, in fact, more cost effective than fossil fuels and helps preserve natural resources by reducing the dependence on fossil fuels. TDF allows cement manufactures to reduce emissions and production costs, turning scrap tyres from an environment and public health challenge to an efficient source of alternative energy.

“The opening of our expanded used-tyre recycling facility is aligned with Tadweer’s strategic objective of converting used tyres from an economic burden into a valuable economic resource. In addition to reducing the adverse effects of scrap tyres on public health and the environment, the expanded facility will go a long way in saving energy and cutting related costs,” said Dr Salem Al Kaabi, director general at Tadweer.