Abu Dhabi: A total of 233 new paid parking spaces have been set up in the capital’s Al Mamoura area (Sector E25), popularly known as Al Nahyan Camp area.
The area is bordered by Dalma Street, Al Mamoura Street, Al Qub Street, Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre, announced in a statement on Wednesday. The new parking bays include 229 standard spaces, and four designated for people with special needs.
The increase in the number of paid parking spaces is aimed at resolving concerns about the availability of sufficient parking spaces. The ITC said it is also expected to reduce parking violations in the area, and reducing the amount of time taken by motorists to find parking.
In its statement, the ITC also called upon motorists to abide by all parking regulations, avoid parking in non-designated spaces and avoid blocking traffic flow.