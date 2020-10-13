Abu Dhabi: A total of 723 paid parking spaces have been built around the capital’s Al Zaafarana area.
According to the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, construction of the parking was part of a Dh4.6 million project to improve transportation and infrastructure around the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Zaafaranah.
Among the built parking bays, 103 have been newly created, whereas 620 existing spaces have been refurbished. Nine of the bays have been allocated for people with special needs. In addition, the area’s rainwater drainage network and street lighting have been maintained. For pedestrians’ convenience, 10,150 square metres of pedestrian paths have also been set up with speed bumps to reduce the speed of traffic. A roundabout in the area has also had been widened, with the number of lanes around it increased from one to two.