The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) inaugurated the East Expansion project, which extends over an area of 4000 square meters. At a total cost of 40 million dirhams, the project is a qualitative addition to the airport, contributing to enhancing its regional and global competitiveness. It is a stage within the comprehensive expansion plan with an aim of raising the airport’s capacity to reach 20 million passengers by 2025.
Image Credit: WAM
The project consists of two floors equipped with the latest means and travel technologies and provides distinctive facilities that embody the airport's commitment to providing the highest standards of services to ensure the comfort and happiness of travellers.
It includes food and beverage outlets, which are open 24 hours and have a wide selection of goods for travellers as well as a duty free shop to enhance the shopping experience, stocked with beauty products, technology and perfumes to offer a unique shopping experience. Other facilities include nine waiting areas, Security scanning equipment and rooms and facilities for people with people with reduced mobility.
The East Expansion project was accomplished by an international company specialized in airport and infrastructure projects, as Sharjah Airport Authority was keen to select the best companies in this field.
Recently, a comprehensive renovation of the first and business class lounge, which is now called "The Lounge", was completed to improve the level of services provided by the airport to ensure that travellers are given an exceptional travel experience.
The new hall is distinguished by its facilities and contemporary design aesthetics, which can accommodate more than 170 people, and include quiet areas for relaxation, an interactive play area for children, in addition to providing international food and drinks and 24-hour passenger service, as well as many other facilities equipped to provide the highest level of comfort.
It coincides with a refresh of the airport's facilities.
