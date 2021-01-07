Stock Covid Vaccine UAE
COVID-19 vaccine UAE Image Credit: WAM
Abu Dhabi: A total of 97 health locations across Abu Dhabi emirate are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, the Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced.

The vaccine is available for all residents, who can approach any of the facilities during working hours without booking an appointment beforehand, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH), the emirate’s health regulator added.

There are some categories of people who cannot get the vaccine:

-pregnant women

-nursing mothers

-people with immunodeficiency diseases

-women planning to become pregnant within the near future, i.e., three months from taking the vaccine

-children under the age of 18 years

-those who are allergic to any vaccine, food, medicine or substance, or those who carry self-injectable adrenaline

In addition, people should inform healthcare professionals about any medication they are taing and any medications they are allergic to when they go in to get vaccinated.

Vaccination centres

Abu Dhabi city

1. Al Bahia Healthcare Centre

2. aniyas Healthcare Centre

3. Al Bateen Healthcare Centre

4. Al Falah Healthcare Centre

5. Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre

6. Al Khatim Healthcare Centre

7. Madinat Mohammad Bin Zayed Healthcare City

8. Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre

9. Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre

10. Al Samha Healthcare Centre

11. Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Centre

12. Disease Prevention and Screening Centres – Musaffah

13. Disease Prevention and Screning Centres – Abu Dhabi

14. Al Madina Occupational Health Centre

15. Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Centre – Mina

16. Al Mafraq Field Hospital

17. Burjeel Hospital

18. Burjeel Medical Centre – Shamkha

19. Burjeel Medical Centre – Shahama

20. Burjeel Medical Centre – Al Zeina

21. Burjeel Medical Centre – Yas Mall

22. Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre

23. Burjeel Day Surgery Centre

24. Medeor 24x7 Hospital

25. LLH Hospital

26. Lifecare Hospital – Musaffah

27. LLH Hospital – Musaffah

28. Lifecare Hospital – Baniyas

29. Burjeel Medical City

30. Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital

31. Mediclinic Airport Road

32. NMC Specialty Hospital – Abu Dhabi

33. NMC Royal Hospital – Khalifa City

34. Bareen International Hospital

Al Ain

1. Al Hayer Healthcare Centre

2. Al Hili Healthcare Centre

3. Al Jahili Healthcare Centre

4. Mezyad Healthcare Centre

5. Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre

6. Neima Healthcare Centre

7. Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Centre

8. Al Quaa Healthcare Centre

9. Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre

10. Sweihan Healthcare Centre

11. Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre

12. Al Yahar Healthcare Centre

13. Remah Healthcare Centre

14. Disease Prevention and Screening Centres – Al Ain

15. Al Khazna Healthcare Centre

16. Seha COVID-19 Vaccination Centre – Al Ain

17. Tawam Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

18. Sinayat Al Ain COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

19. Laser Screening DPI Centre – Al Hili

20. Burjeel Royal Hospital

21. Medeor 24-7 International Hospital

22. Mediclinc Al Jowhara Hospital

23. Mediclinic Al Ain Hospital

24. Mediclinic Al Yahar

25. NMC Specialty Hospital – Al Ain

Al Dhafra Region

1. Ghayathi Hospital

2. Liwa Hospital

3. Mirfa Hospital

4. Silla Hospital

5. Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre

6. Delma Hospital

7. Abu Al Abyad Clinic

8. Sir Bani Yas Clinic

9. Burjeel Oasis Medical Centre

10. Mediclinic Madinat Zayed

Majlis

1. Al Bateen Majlis – Abu Dhabi

2. Al Manhal Majli – Abu Dhabi

3. Al Mushrif Majlis – Abu Dhabi

4. Al Wathba Majlis – Abu Dhabi

5. Rabdan Majli – Abu Dhabi

6. Al Wathba South Majlis – Abu Dhabi

7. The First Emirati Astronaut Majlis – Abu Dhabi

8. Mohamed Khalaf Majlis – Abu Dhabi

9. Falaj Hazaa Majlis – Al Ain

10. Al Sarooj Majlis – Al Ain

11. Alkhabisi Majlis – Al Ain

12. Um Ghafa Majlis – Al Ain

13. Suwaihan Majlis – Al Ain

14. Al Rhowdha Majlis – Al Ain

15. Zakher Majlis – Al Ain

16. Manazef Majlis – Al Ain

17. Al Dhaher Majlis – Al Ain

18. Al Markhaniya Majlis – Al Ain

19. Al Wiqan Majlis – Al Ain

20. Al Taweyya Majlis – Al Ain

21. Al Reef Majlis – Al Ain

22. Al Mas’oudi Majlis – Al Ain

23. Madinat Zayed Majlis – Al Dhafra

24. Delma Majlis – Al Dhafra

25. Mohammed Al Falahi Al Yasi Majlis – Al Dhafra

26. Silla Majlis – Al Dhafra

27. Liwa Majlis – Al Dhafra

28. Mubarak bin Qarran Majlis