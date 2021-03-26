Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today launched its ‘Spring in Abu Dhabi’ campaign, which will bring exclusive offers on leisure experiences to UAE residents and visitors.
The campaign will include a variety of deals and offers across participating hotels and F&B outlets from March 25 to April 10.
The domestic campaign will include a variety of hotel ‘staycation’ deals and offers across 50 hotels throughout the capital. UAE residents, families, and visitors will benefit from half board packages, including breakfast, as well as lunch or dinner, for a minimum of two nights’ stay at any of the participating hotels, with the second room booked at half rate, with children under 16 years free of charge.
“‘Spring in Abu Dhabi’ is the result of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors within the local tourism industry, in line with DCT Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to continuously elevate tourism experiences within the capital,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“This campaign is an open invitation from DCT Abu Dhabi to the wider UAE community to enjoy unforgettable experiences and further explore Abu Dhabi’s diversity and authenticity,” He added.
The campaign will run in parallel with DCT Abu Dhabi’s pioneering Go Safe certification programme. With more than 95 per cent of hotels in Abu Dhabi certified so far, the programme ensures that hotel establishments are adhering to the strictest hygiene and safety guidelines, thus providing residents and visitors with added reassurance.