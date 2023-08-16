Abu Dhabi: The first Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is set to take place from May 13 to 15, 2024, at the iconic Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The event, which embraces the overarching topic of “Transforming the Future of Global Healthcare,” is painstakingly planned by The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the emirate’s healthcare sector.

The upcoming event is expected to rank among the most significant healthcare conferences held, bringing together experts, leaders, and stakeholders from around the world deliberate on global perspectives and intricacies, charting a course towards a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.

Dynamic platform

The event resonates profoundly with Abu Dhabi’s stature as a global healthcare nexus, striving to offer a dynamic platform for discourse, knowledge dissemination, and investment mobilisation, all propelled towards the loftiest ambitions set forth for universal healthcare.

The Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week envisions a grand convergence of strategists, policymakers, influencers, and practitioners from around the world, thereby accentuating the emirate’s integral role in shaping the global healthcare panorama.

4 pillars

Pivoting around four fundamental pillars — namely reimagining healthcare, fostering diverse and inclusive health, forging pathbreaking medical breakthroughs, and stimulating disruptive healthcare strategies — the conference is primed to delve into a rich spectrum of domains.

These encompass genomics, digital health, mental health, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, research, innovation, investment, burgeoning startup ecosystems, and beyond.

The exhibits will range from cutting-edge medical equipment and technology, imaging and diagnostics breakthroughs, life sciences advancements, IT systems and solutions, infrastructure and assets, wellness enablers, healthcare transformation catalysts, to service providers. File photo shows a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. Image Credit: File

Trade exhibition

Integral to the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is an exclusive trade exhibition, poised to showcase the latest technological marvels spanning health-tech innovation, finance, data exchange, genomics, and patient engagement.

The sprawling exhibition is anticipated to embrace over 20,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and a constellation of 200 thought leaders and speakers, thereby facilitating knowledge exchange for a delegate cohort of 1,900.

The showcased exhibits will range from cutting-edge medical equipment and technology, imaging and diagnostics breakthroughs, life sciences advancements, IT systems and solutions, infrastructure and assets, wellness enablers, healthcare transformation catalysts, to service providers.

Global collaboration

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, remarked: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a key player in healthcare globally.”

Al Mansouri underscored the event’s pivotal role in galvanising global collaboration to enhance healthcare delivery on a worldwide scale.

He extended a heartfelt invitation to visionary disruptors, influencers, and strategists, encouraging their participation in this transformative event to collectively shape the future of global healthcare amid an evolving geopolitical, technological, and environmental backdrop.

The Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week is slated to serve as a catalyst for nurturing partnerships, particularly among like-minded entities, thereby fostering enduring, positive healthcare outcomes. File photo shows a mobile health laboratory. Image Credit: File

The event will be managed by dmg events and promises to elevate discussions about safeguarding a sustainable healthcare sector, both locally and internationally. Beyond discussions, the event is slated to serve as a catalyst for nurturing partnerships, particularly among like-minded entities, thereby fostering enduring, positive healthcare outcomes.

Philanthropy, innovation

Acknowledging the paramount role of philanthropy and innovation in healthcare, the event will also embrace two distinguished award programs: The Philanthropy Awards and the Healthcare Innovation Awards.

These initiatives will duly recognise individuals and organisations championing the frontiers of global healthcare and catalysing philanthropic leadership roles.

Salman Abou Hamzeh, Vice President of DMG Events, said: “Abu Dhabi is resolutely looking ahead, driven by the ambition to become a leading force in the global healthcare ecosystem.”

He underlined the event’s monumental stature as a catalytic forum, destined to energise minds and yield tangible outcomes. Hamzeh spotlighted the role of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in fostering invaluable insights, forging transformative partnerships, and sculpting strategies that harmonise the collective effort of public, private, and civil sectors to actualise the visionary transformation of global healthcare.

In this endeavor, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week emerges as a beacon of promise, poised to illuminate a more promising tomorrow for healthcare across the globe.