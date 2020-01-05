Abu Dhabi: Case files in the courts of Abu Dhabi can now be accessed through text messages, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said on Sunday.

The short-text message access service to case files, launched by the department, allows customers to follow the details of the judicial notification and case documents electronically.

It also allows them the possibility of booking a video-conference hearings and attaching documents with remote responses, without the need for a personal presence.

Counsel Yousef said Al Ebri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the launch of this service comes within the framework of the digital transformation plan toward smart litigation, as directed by his Highness Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue to develop all judicial services through technological means to enable litigants to complete litigation easily.

He clarified that the short text message file access service is integrated with the system of advanced services provided by the ADJD for customers to complete transactions, register cases and follow them up remotely.

He added that the remote access supports the government’s vision towards facilitating and simplifying access to its service and meeting the requirements of customers.

HOW IT WORKS