Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering and Tax Evasion Court has convicted Asim Abdulrahman Ghafoor, an American national, of committing money laundering crimes linked to a tax evasion operation in his country, ruling in his presence to amend the opposing verdict by abolishing the prison sentence, fining the accused Dh5 million, confiscating the funds subject to the crime and deporting him from the state.
The details of the case were referred when a request for assistance from the US judicial authorities was received regarding investigations into tax evasion and suspicious dinancial transfers by the accused, with the intention of concealing and hiding the truth and the source of the illicit funds.
The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi began its procedures towards the implementation and study of the request for legal assistance and the verification of the nature of financial transactions related to those accounts and bank transfers, in coordination with the concerned authorities, as it was found that there was a money-laundering crime that occurred in the state through the accused.
The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of the accused to the Money Laundering Court, which issued its verdict of three years imprisonment and a fine of Dh3 million, followed by deportation.
The accused has the right to appeal the verdict.