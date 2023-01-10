Abu Dhabi: One of the four bridges connecting Abu Dhabi island to Al Maryah Island will be closed to vehicular traffic from tomorrow onwards, the emirate’s public transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said on its social media platforms that the bridge that leads off of Zayed the First Street, or Electra Street, to Al Maryah Island will closed from midnight on Wednesday, January 11 until 5am on Wednesday, February 1. The bridge directly connects the capital’s Al Zahiyah area to Al Maryah Island.
Available routes
The ITC has urged motorists to opt for alternative routes during the period of road closure. Motorists can still travel directly from Abu Dhabi island to Al Maryah Island using three other bridges: the bridge leading off of Hamdan bin Mohammed Street, the bridge connected to Al Reem Street, or the bridge connecting to Al Falah Street. Other bridges connecting Al Maryah Island to Al Reem Island also continue to be open.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.
