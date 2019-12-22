Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) has just been awarded with the Guinness World Records title for the Largest Augmented Reality (AR) Screen, as part of a pioneering augmented-reality advertising campaign to promote the UAE capital as a world-leading holiday destination.

The latest marketing campaign utilised the 40-foot digital billboard known as Piccadilly Lights in the heart of London, transforming the screen into an interactive augmented-reality (AR) experience, showcasing some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic landmarks.

Ali Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The world-record-breaking augmented-reality experience took over Piccadilly Lights for two weeks, showcasing the UAE capital’s most famous landmarks in a pioneering way. When conceptualising the campaign, we knew we wanted to do more than just bring Abu Dhabi’s famous sights to life at one of London’s most iconic landmarks. We also wanted to capitalise on the scale of the experience by breaking a GWR title for the ‘World’s Largest Augmented Reality (AR) Screen.”