Sharjah: Authorities have finsihed construction on the new fruit and vegetable market in Al Hamriya, which is set to open to the public soon.
Engineer Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works (SPWD), explained that the new market is equipped with an air-conditioned corridor that links the fish market to the fruit and vegetable building. The new market also boasts a 184-metre long and nine-metre wide pier that can be used for public walking and also as a marina for ships.
The total area of the market covers 5,280 square metres.
Engineer Hind Al Hashimi, Director of General Services Department at SPWD confirmed that a fishermen’s terminal was built near the fish market and the ice factory in Al Hamriyah to facilitate transporting and loading of fish on site. The terminal can accommodate up to five boats.
The first building of the market is dedicated to fruits, vegetables and poultry, on an area of 1,120 square metres, and consists of 32 vegetable and fruit shops, in addition to a parking lot for customers.
Engineer Burhan Mohamed, Director of the Department of Building Maintenance, said that the fish market is located next to the vegetable and fruit market, which was adorned with distinctive arches due to its elaborate architecture. The building area is of 770 square metres and includes 12 fish shops, in addition to an area for fish cleaning and cutting.