Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command has made a remarkable achievement in its campaign to combat the spread of coronavirus by vaccinating 90.8 per cent of its employees with the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of its continuous efforts to limit the spread of the virus and in solidarity with the nationwide vaccination campaign under the slogan ‘Hand in hand, we recover’.
Lt Col Mohammad bin Ghalita, head of the Training Department at the Training Centre, said that since the launch of the vaccination campaign with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 90.8 per cent of Ajman Police personnel have been vaccinated. Some employees have been excluded owing to their medical conditions, even as they are regularly undergoing checks to make sure they are virus-free. Additionally, he said, 630 members of the families of Ajman Police personnel have also been vaccinated. These families have thanked Ajman Police for facilitating the vaccination process for them.
Lt Col Ghalita has commended all the employees who have responded to the campaign and saluted them for their sense of social responsibility and duty towards the community. He further said that Ajman Police always seeks to enhance the security and safety of society will make every effort to provide a safe and secure work environment to all its employees.