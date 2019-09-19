'I am told it lasts for only 60s. However, time is relative, and 60s can feel like 1 hour'

Sushil Kumar during his tandem skydive at Skydive Dubai’s Palm Dropzone Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Age is just a number and it should not limit you from enjoying your life to the fullest. That is the motto of 84-year-old Sushil Kumar who recently enjoyed skydiving in Dubai

“I believe in gathering experience, rather than wealth,” replied Sushil Kumar when he was asked why he wanted to go skydiving ahead of his tandem skydive at Skydive Dubai’s Palm Dropzone.

A resident of Bengaluru, India, Kumar who was on holiday with his family this week has a penchant for adventure. He’d previously been trekking in the Himalayas and scuba diving but skydiving from 13,000 ft was going to be his tallest adventure.

Once fitted with their tandem harness, most customers seem nervous as the reality of what they’re about to do begins to set it. Kumar was quite the opposite – cool, calm and collected, most excited to live the thrill of freefall, at over 120 miles per hour. “I am told it lasts for only 60 seconds,” he said. “However, time is relative, and 60 seconds can feel like one hour.”

Sushil Kumar enjoying tandem skydive at Skydive Dubai’s Palm Dropzone Image Credit: Supplied

A tandem skydive at Skydive Dubai’s Palm Dropzone is an incredible experience and is on many to-do and bucket lists. It is one of only a handful of dropzones in the world that is located within an international city and offers tandem customers a spectacular, bird's-eye view of some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks including the Palm Jumeirah Island, World Islands, and Ain Dubai.