A number of shopping malls and retail stores in the emirate will take part in the Sharjah Ramadan Festival. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The new season of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival will run from April 13 to May 15 under the theme of “Ramadan coming with valuable prizes”. A number of shopping malls and retail stores in the emirate will take part in the event through the provision of attractive deals and exciting discounts.

It will also provide Sharjah’s residents and visitors with a unique experience during the holy month by launching competitive promotions and huge discounts, in addition to organising raffles on luxury cars, weekly vouchers worth Dh50,000, and many prizes worth up to Dh3 million, as well as other entertainment activities, bazaars and food festivals to celebrate the month.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, said: “Over the last three decades, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has not only become one of the most favoured shopping events across the region, but also a perfect destination for enjoying outstanding entertainment events and spending memorable times with family and friends.”

Quality and diversity

Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of SCCI Media Department, hinted that this year’s edition is focusing on the quality and diversity of events more than their quantity, thanks to the abundance of the shopping malls, retail stores, and distinctive tourist destinations. The festival will stimulate economic activity and support the business community in Sharjah, he added.

Organisers will announce discounts that will be offered and the recreational events that will be organised during the event. SCCI will also outline the facilities and benefits that will be provided to participating shops and malls, in addition to promoting the event.