Jakarta: Muslims began marking Ramadan with communal prayers Tuesday in a socially distanced contrast to the empty mosques of a year ago when Islam's holiest month coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Palestinians gather in a square by a giant lantern as they watch fireworks lighting the sky after sunset on April 12, 2021 as people celebrate start of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Last year, authorities shuttered all mosques and clerics issued a fatwa, or edict, urging Muslims to pray at home over the holy month rather than congregate in crowded spaces and risk spreading the virus.
Muslim women offer prayers on the first night of Ramadan at the Osmanagic mosque in Podgorica.
Women offer their prayers at the Eyup Sultan Mosque, in Istanbul
People shop from a stall selling Ramadan lanterns along a main street in the in the northern suburb of Shubra of Egypt's capital Cairo.
Thai Muslim women receive packages of food. | Muslims this year are expecting a virus resurgence but all mosques will be continuing to adhere to social distancing and other precautions, which will significantly reduce crowds, said Nasaruddin Umar, imam of Jakarta's Istiqlal grand mosque.
Muslims pray as they practice social distancing at Chicago's Muslim Community Center | Iftar occurs at sunset, the time Muslims break their fast and usually the prime time for people to have dinner together with friends and family members before the night prayer.
Volunteers hand out toys to children during a celebration hosted by a local cultural NGO in the old town of Iraq's northern city of Mosul on April 13, 2021 on the first night of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Muslim women offer prayers on the first night of Ramadan at the Istiqlal grand mosque in Jakarta
