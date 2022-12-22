Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a graduation ceremony to honour winners and graduates of the second edition of the ‘Be Bold’ programme, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE that brings together public and private entities in the healthcare sector to help design national programmes that will lead to the creation of healthier communities in the country.

The programme aims to nurture talents and provide participants with the best resources possible through a single platform bringing together innovators, businesspeople, and healthcare providers.

Additionally, it strives to envisage and actively shape the future of healthcare to strengthen the nation’s position as a top destination for talents with exceptional abilities and skills and foster an atmosphere that promotes creativity, innovation, and investment.

Dr Salem Al Darmaki, advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention; Saqr Al Humairi, director of Strategy and Future Department, MoHAP; and CEOs from Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, Viatris, Klaim, and Johnson and Johnson attended the ceremony.

Three-month-training

The team that won the best project and 25 graduates who finished a three-month training course were honoured.

The ‘Be Bold’ initiative brings together healthcare practitioners and entrepreneurs to develop innovative healthcare programmes that reflect positively on the UAE people.

The programme’s second edition focused on the youth category, in particular, to equip them with the necessary expertise and skills from specialists in all health fields.

The initiative also provided an open platform for young people to share information with international experts while also giving them an opportunity to exchange knowledge with different health systems around the world.

Future-oriented solutions

Dr Al Darmaki congratulated the programme’s winners and graduates, urging them to apply their knowledge, skills, and design thinking to help MoHAP achieve its ultimate goal of developing new healthcare solutions to future challenges.

He emphasised the importance of the role that young people can play, adding that they were targeted by the initiative to improve their skills and upgrade their talents to be prepared for the future to be the right leaders and significant contributors towards advancing the country’s sustainable development. This is in accordance with the ‘UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention,’ as well as the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to improve the quality of life of community members.

Three pillars

For his part, Saqr Al Humairi stressed that the ‘Be Bold’ programme is a successful example of a fruitful partnership between the private and public sectors. He revealed that the programme offered 14 training courses to sharpen the skills of participants, foster entrepreneurship, and promote design thinking, adding that the initiative focuses on three major pillars: public health, mental health, and women’s health. Al Humairi said Be Bold’s second edition was launched under the theme #TogetherForHealthUAE.