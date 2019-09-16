Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Under the slogan 'A Call for harmony', the Department of Community Development is organising a ceremony to license 18 existing places of worship in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony, will be held in Emirates Palace on September 22, and aims to highlight DCD’s vital role as a regulator of places of worship in Abu Dhabi, in accordance with Resolution No. 57 of 2018 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The ceremony, which will be attended by around 250 government leaders, in addition to a number of religious figures, businessmen and media representatives, emphasises Abu Dhabi’s efforts in promoting the values of brotherhood, love, and harmony amongst all segments of society.

Licensing these places of worship will contribute to boosting Abu Dhabi’s regional and global standing, as it advocates peace, tolerance and coexistence.

This ceremony is a new achievement that can be added to the department’s list of notable accomplishments achieved in pursuit of its vision to ensure “a decent live for all” by working hand in hand with partners from different sectors.

The Department stressed that it has worked on developing legal frameworks, policies and procedures which ensure the rights of citizens of all religions to practice their faith seamlessly, in accordance with UAE laws and regulations, and without affecting the authenticity of UAE’s customs and traditions.

The Department pointed out that it has met with all those in charge of places of worship, as well as a number of religious figures representing different religions and sects, and they were introduced to the conditions and policies that must be met in order for places of worship to obtain licenses.